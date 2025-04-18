Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stock Analysis: An Investor’s Guide to a Potential 28% Upside

Broker Ratings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) stands as a formidable player in the healthcare sector, particularly within the medical care facilities industry. With a market capitalization of $11.4 billion and a robust portfolio of acute care hospitals and behavioral health care facilities, UHS has positioned itself as a healthcare leader in the United States. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, the company continues to expand its footprint and expertise in the healthcare landscape.

**Current Market Standing**

As of the latest trading session, UHS shares are valued at $174.8, reflecting a modest price change of 1.14 (0.01%). Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week range between $153.65 and $241.52, showcasing its volatility and the potential for significant price movements. This volatility presents both opportunities and risks for investors looking to capitalize on short to medium-term price fluctuations.

**Valuation and Performance Metrics**

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, UHS’s forward P/E ratio stands at an attractive 8.19. This suggests that the market may be undervaluing the company’s future earnings potential, especially considering its impressive revenue growth rate of 11.10%. The lack of a PEG ratio and other traditional valuation metrics may pose a challenge for some investors, but the company’s strong return on equity of 17.94% and a healthy free cash flow of approximately $958.5 million underscore its financial stability and operational efficiency.

**Dividend and Payout**

UHS offers a dividend yield of 0.46%, coupled with a conservative payout ratio of 4.76%. This low payout ratio indicates that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could be appealing to investors seeking capital appreciation over immediate income.

**Analyst Ratings and Price Targets**

The analyst community has shown a favorable outlook on UHS, with 8 buy ratings and 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The stock’s average target price is $224.59, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 28.48% from its current level. The target price range extends from $186.41 to $280.00, indicating a broad spectrum of bullish sentiment.

**Technical Indicators: A Cautious Note**

On the technical front, UHS’s 50-day moving average is $179.46, while its 200-day moving average is $199.55, reflecting a short-term bearish trend. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a high 84.48, signaling that the stock may be overbought and due for a correction. The MACD and Signal Line are also in negative territory, which could indicate potential downward pressure in the near term.

**Investment Considerations**

For individual investors, UHS presents a compelling opportunity, driven by its strong market position, growth potential, and favorable analyst outlook. However, the technical indicators suggest caution, as the stock may experience short-term volatility. Investors should weigh these factors and consider their risk tolerance when evaluating UHS as a potential addition to their portfolios. As always, a diversified investment strategy that aligns with personal financial goals and timelines remains prudent.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Unlocking a 32.5% Upside Potential with a Solid Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    UDR, Inc. (UDR): Exploring the 11.96% Potential Upside Amidst Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Stock: Exploring a 43% Upside Potential for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): A Market Giant with a Compelling 2.21% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Exploring a 15.71% Potential Upside in Specialty Retail

    Broker Ratings

    United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Exploring a 23% Potential Upside Amidst Industrial Growth

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.