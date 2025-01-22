Follow us on:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 24.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $700.00 and $587.12 with the average target price sitting at $634.90. Given that the stocks previous close was at $509.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $553.38 and the 200 day MA is $541.49. The company has a market capitalization of 483.14B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $524.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $601,742,182,596 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.89, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.

