UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 18.4% Upside Potential

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $700.00 and $590.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $637.24. Now with the previous closing price of $538.10 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $544.23 and the 200 day MA is $543.93. The market capitalization for the company is 502.08B. The current share price for the company is: $545.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $594,583,219,025 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.22, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.