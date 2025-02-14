UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 20.8% Upside Potential

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated which can be found using ticker (UNH) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $700.00 and $590.00 with the average target price sitting at $637.24. Now with the previous closing price of $527.40 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is $530.88 and the 200 day MA is $547.04. The company has a market capitalization of 488.84B. The current share price for the company is: $531.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $590,645,287,653 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.25, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.