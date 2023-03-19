UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated which can be found using ticker (UNH) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 650 and 535 with the average target price sitting at $597.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at $472.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $483.08 and the 200 day moving average is $512.20. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $440,322m. Find out more information at: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $557,600m based on the market consensus.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children’s health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage. The OptumHealth segment provides care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services for consumers, care delivery systems, providers, employers, payers, and public-sector entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, and purchasing and clinical capabilities, as well as develops programs in the areas of step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.42% with the ex dividend date set at 10-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.98, revenue per share of 345.96 and a 7.76% return on assets.