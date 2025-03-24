United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): A Deep Dive into the Financial Health of a Key Player in the Industrial Metals & Mining Industry

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), a Dallas-based company with operations in the United States and Canada, is a key entity in the Basic Materials sector, particularly within the Industrial Metals & Mining industry. The firm, holding a market capitalization of $228.82 million, is known for its diverse product portfolio comprising antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products.

Arguably, one of the most critical financial indicators for investors is a stock’s price data. UAMY’s current price stands at $2.11, with a notable 0.18% price change, reflecting a $0.32 increase. The stock has also demonstrated remarkable volatility over the past 52 weeks, with a range between $0.21 and $2.13.

Despite the absence of certain valuation metrics, including a trailing P/E ratio, PEG ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA, UAMY’s forward P/E ratio, a key indicator of future earnings potential, is 4.14.

In terms of performance metrics, investors should note UAMY’s revenue growth, which stands at an impressive 17.30%. However, the company’s net income and EPS are unavailable, and the company has a negative return on equity of -26.15%. The firm’s free cash flow stands at a negative $1,158,188.00, a figure that should be carefully considered by potential investors.

While UAMY does not offer a dividend yield, the payout ratio stands at 0.00%, indicating that the company is currently not distributing its earnings to shareholders.

In the realm of analyst ratings and targets, UAMY has managed to garner three buy ratings, with no hold or sell ratings. This positive outlook is further bolstered by a target price range of $2.60 – $3.00, presenting a potential upside/downside of 31.91%.

From a technical perspective, UAMY’s 50-day moving average is $1.67, and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The RSI (14) stands at 42.86, indicating a balance between buying and selling pressures. Meanwhile, the MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, is 0.06, with a signal line of -0.01, suggesting a potential bullish trend.

United States Antimony Corporation, founded in 1968, has a wide array of applications for its products, from soil amendment and water filtration to nuclear waste cleanup and animal nutrition. The company’s antimony products are also used in flame retardant systems, ammunition primers, and storage batteries.

All in all, while UAMY presents some financial challenges, such as negative free cash flow and return on equity, it has a positive outlook in terms of analyst ratings and growth potential. Investors considering this stock should carefully weigh these factors and monitor the company’s performance to make informed decisions.

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.