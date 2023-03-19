Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 81 and 40 with the average target price sitting at $61.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $41.55. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $14,078m. Visit the company website at: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $20,005m based on the market consensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.79, revenue per share of 137.73 and a 2.37% return on assets.

