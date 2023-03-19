Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Unilever PLC with ticker code (UL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55.9 and 49.5 calculating the mean target price we have $52.70. Now with the previous closing price of $49.72 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $50.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $47.69. The company has a market cap of $124,888m. Find out more information at: https://www.unilever.com

The potential market cap would be $132,373m based on the market consensus.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower, deodorant and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. Home Care segment engages in the sale of fabric care including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and home and hygiene, fabric enhancers, water and air wellness products. Nutrition segment provides the sale of scratch cooking aids, which includes soups, bouillons, and seasonings; dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; and beverages and functional nutrition products including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. It offers its products under the AXE, Bango, Ben & Jerry’s, Cif, Comfort, Domestos, Dove, Equilibra, Hellmann’s, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Love Beauty & Planet, Magnum, OLLY, OMO, Onnit, Rexona, Seventh Generation, SmartPants, Sunsilk, The Vegetarian Butcher, Vaseline, and Wall’s brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.61% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.5, revenue per share of 23.58 and a 7.95% return on assets.