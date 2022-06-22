Unilever appoints Hein Schumacher as a Non-Executive Director

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has today announces the appointment of Hein Schumacher as a Non-Executive Director of the company, with effect from 4 October 2022. Hein will join the Audit Committee.

Hein brings a wealth of international experience from the consumer goods sector and is currently Chief Executive Officer of Royal FrieslandCampina, a €11.5bn revenue Dutch dairy co-operative.

Before joining Royal FrieslandCampina in 2014, Hein spent more than a decade at Kraft Heinz Food Company, across a range of finance and operational roles, most recently leading the Group’s operations in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Kraft Heinz, Hein worked at Ahold, the international retailer, having initially started his career as a graduate trainee at Unilever.