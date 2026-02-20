Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L) Investor Outlook: Exploring a Potential 126% Upside

Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L), a significant player in the Software – Application industry, is capturing the attention of the investment community with its online review platform that serves businesses and consumers globally. With a market capitalization of $541.29 million, the company is making strides in the technology sector from its base in London.

Currently, Trustpilot’s share price stands at 138 GBp, showing a slight movement of 0.03% recently. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a wide trading range of 129.20 to 332.00 GBp, reflecting the volatility and potential for significant price movements.

Valuation metrics present an intriguing picture. While the trailing P/E ratio is unavailable, the forward P/E ratio is an eye-catching 2,289.32, suggesting that investors are paying a premium for expected future growth. However, other key valuation ratios such as the PEG, Price/Book, and Price/Sales remain unavailable, which could signal the need for deeper due diligence by investors.

On the performance front, Trustpilot has demonstrated robust revenue growth of 23.10%, a figure that underscores its successful expansion efforts. Despite this, the company faces challenges with its earnings, posting an EPS of -0.87. The Return on Equity (ROE) is modest at 2.54%, but the company boasts a healthy free cash flow of over $31 million, providing some financial cushioning.

Trustpilot currently does not offer a dividend, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, indicating that it is reinvesting earnings back into the business, a typical strategy for growth-oriented tech firms.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. The target price range spans from 220.46 to 385.97 GBp, with an average target of 312.18 GBp, suggesting a potential upside of 126.22%. Such optimistic projections make Trustpilot an attractive prospect for growth-focused investors.

The technical indicators, however, signal caution. The stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which stand at 173.84 and 208.87 GBp respectively. A particularly low RSI of 17.16 indicates that the stock is oversold, while the MACD and Signal Line are negative at -14.78 and -11.55, respectively, suggesting a bearish trend.

Founded in 2007, Trustpilot has carved out a niche by providing a platform that empowers consumers with information and allows businesses to leverage customer feedback. Its SaaS model offers scalable and recurring revenue streams, a compelling feature for investors looking for sustainable business models.

For those considering a stake in Trustpilot, the potential upside, driven by strong buy-side analyst sentiment and robust revenue growth, is balanced by the need for careful consideration of valuation metrics and technical trends. As Trustpilot continues to expand its footprint, investors will be keenly observing its ability to translate revenue growth into profitability and shareholder value.