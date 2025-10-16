Travis Perkins Plc returns to growth as merchanting sales improve in Q3

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has announced its Q3 trading update for the three months to 30 September 2025

The Group delivered revenue growth in the third quarter with like-for-like sales up 1.8% as actions taken to sharpen the competitive proposition in the Merchanting segment have improved sales performance, notably in the General Merchant business. Trading in the Specialist Merchants’ markets remains subdued.

Toolstation trading was solid with the focus remaining on strategy execution and the actions being taken to drive further operating margin improvement.

The Group continues to make good progress on enhancing cash generation which is further strengthening the Group’s balance sheet.

Geoff Drabble, Chair of Travis Perkins plc commented: “As we outlined at our half year results, in the third quarter we have consciously focused on building top-line momentum and regaining market share in the Merchanting businesses. I am pleased with how our teams have responded to this challenge with Merchanting returning to revenue growth and our operating performance stabilising. In what remains a highly competitive market, we have invested in pricing and targeted promotions and will continue to do so in the near-term. We continue to demonstrate good discipline on capital allocation and overheads which will allow us to reinvest in our proposition and position the Group well as we look forward to Gavin Slark’s arrival as CEO in January.”

Q3 2025 Merchanting Toolstation Group Price and mix (0.8)% 1.8% (0.4)% Like-for-like volume 2.5% 0.5% 2.2% Like-for-like revenue growth 1.7% 2.3% 1.8% Network changes (1.8)% 0.7% (1.4)% Trading days impact (0.2)% – (0.1)% Total revenue growth (0.3)% 3.0% 0.3% YTD 2025 Merchanting Toolstation Group Price and mix (0.5)% 1.5% (0.1)% Like-for-like volume (0.2)% 1.2% (0.1)% Like-for-like revenue growth / (decline) (0.7)% 2.7% (0.2)% Network changes (0.7)% 0.4% (0.5)% Trading days impact (0.7)% (0.3)% (0.6)% Total revenue growth / (decline) (2.1)% 2.8% (1.3)%