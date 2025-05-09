Travis Perkin Plc appoints Gavin Slark as next Chief Executive Officer

Travis Prkins Plc (LON:TPK) has appointed Gavin Slark as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as an executive director of the Company with effect no later than 1 January 2026.

Gavin is a highly experienced public company CEO and has significant experience of the building materials and merchanting industry. He has been CEO of SIG plc since 2023, prior to which he was CEO of Grafton Group plc between 2011 and the end of 2022. Between 2006 and 2011, Gavin was CEO of The BSS Group plc before its acquisition by Travis Perkins.

Geoff Drabble, Chair of the Travis Perkins Board, commented: “The Board and I are delighted that Gavin has agreed to join us. We are all very much looking forward to working with him. Gavin brings with him unrivalled experience of the sector in addition to a long pedigree as a CEO of significant public companies. Gavin is well placed to continue the work we have started to refocus and change the way we operate in order to better serve our customers and work effectively with our suppliers, as well as engage and motivate our teams.”