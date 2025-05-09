Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Travis Perkin Plc appoints Gavin Slark as next Chief Executive Officer

Travis Perkins

Travis Prkins Plc (LON:TPK) has appointed Gavin Slark as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as an executive director of the Company with effect no later than 1 January 2026.

Gavin is a highly experienced public company CEO and has significant experience of the building materials and merchanting industry. He has been CEO of SIG plc since 2023, prior to which he was CEO of Grafton Group plc between 2011 and the end of 2022. Between 2006 and 2011, Gavin was CEO of The BSS Group plc before its acquisition by Travis Perkins.

Geoff Drabble, Chair of the Travis Perkins Board, commented:

“The Board and I are delighted that Gavin has agreed to join us. We are all very much looking forward to working with him. Gavin brings with him unrivalled experience of the sector in addition to a long pedigree as a CEO of significant public companies. Gavin is well placed to continue the work we have started to refocus and change the way we operate in order to better serve our customers and work effectively with our suppliers, as well as engage and motivate our teams.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.