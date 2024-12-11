Travis Perkins plc 23.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Travis Perkins plc with ticker (LON:TPK) now has a potential upside of 23.3% according to JP Morgan.



TPK.L



JP Morgan set a target price of 910 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Travis Perkins plc share price of 738 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 23.3%. Trading has ranged between 687 (52 week low) and 976 (52 week high) with an average of 533,961 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,601,257,575.



Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins is a general merchant, offering a destination for heavy side products, complemented by light side convenience. BSS supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions, supplying specialist contractors with a variety of products from 69 branches and two distribution centers. CCF distributes insulation and interior building products from 36 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline supports housebuilders, groundworkers and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Its Toolstation segment is a supplier of a range of products to trade, do-it-yourself customers. Toolstation operates from 570 branches across Great Britain and is growing in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.







