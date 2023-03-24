TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.0% Upside

TransAlta Corporation which can be found using ticker (TAC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 14.59 and 10.21 calculating the average target price we see $11.76. Now with the previous closing price of $7.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.0%. The day 50 moving average is $8.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2,090m. Company Website: https://www.transalta.com

The potential market cap would be $3,135m based on the market consensus.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.03% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 778, revenue per share of 10.98 and a 3.7% return on assets.