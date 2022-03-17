Top ten Japanese growth companies in Japan income trust JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:

Raito Kogyo 3.4% MEC 3.0% Taiyo Yuden 2.7% Monogatari 2.7% Benefit One 2.3% Tosho 2.3% Cosmos Pharmaceutical 2.1% Litalico 2.0% Nihon Unisys 1.9% Raksul 1.8% Total 24.2%

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.