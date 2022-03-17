Top ten Japanese growth companies in Japan income trust JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:
|Raito Kogyo
|3.4%
|MEC
|3.0%
|Taiyo Yuden
|2.7%
|Monogatari
|2.7%
|Benefit One
|2.3%
|Tosho
|2.3%
|Cosmos Pharmaceutical
|2.1%
|Litalico
|2.0%
|Nihon Unisys
|1.9%
|Raksul
|1.8%
|Total
|24.2%
Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.