Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

TomCo Energy partial conversion of convertible loan note facility

TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy plc (LON:TOM), the US operating oil development group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, has announced that the Company has received a conversion notice from a Convertible Loan subscriber to convert the remaining £175,000 principal amount of the first tranche of the Convertible Loan, together with £75,000 principal amount of the second tranche of the Convertible Loan and the associated interest on both principal amounts of £12,500 (5%), into new Ordinary Shares.

The conversion price per new Ordinary Share under the terms of the facility is the lower of: (i) 0.75 pence; and (ii) the volume-weighted average price of an Ordinary Share during any five of the fifteen business days prior to service or deemed service of a conversion notice, as selected by the noteholder concerned and sourced from Bloomberg L.P., discounted by 15%. Accordingly, the conversion price has been determined to be 0.337892 pence per new Ordinary Share such that the conversion will result in 77,687,545 new Ordinary Shares being issued to the subscriber concerned.

Admission to trading

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 77,687,545 Conversion Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.  It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Conversion Shares on AIM will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 17 October 2022.

Following this latest conversion a total of £300,000 principal amount remains outstanding under the Convertible Loan.

Total Voting Rights

On Admission, TomCo Energy’s issued share capital will consist of 1,885,439,385 Ordinary Shares, each with one voting right. There are no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company’s total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights will be 1,885,439,385 and this figure may be used by shareholders following Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.