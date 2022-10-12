TomCo Energy partial conversion of convertible loan note facility

TomCo Energy plc (LON:TOM), the US operating oil development group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, has announced that the Company has received a conversion notice from a Convertible Loan subscriber to convert the remaining £175,000 principal amount of the first tranche of the Convertible Loan, together with £75,000 principal amount of the second tranche of the Convertible Loan and the associated interest on both principal amounts of £12,500 (5%), into new Ordinary Shares.

The conversion price per new Ordinary Share under the terms of the facility is the lower of: (i) 0.75 pence; and (ii) the volume-weighted average price of an Ordinary Share during any five of the fifteen business days prior to service or deemed service of a conversion notice, as selected by the noteholder concerned and sourced from Bloomberg L.P., discounted by 15%. Accordingly, the conversion price has been determined to be 0.337892 pence per new Ordinary Share such that the conversion will result in 77,687,545 new Ordinary Shares being issued to the subscriber concerned.

Admission to trading

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 77,687,545 Conversion Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Conversion Shares on AIM will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 17 October 2022.

Following this latest conversion a total of £300,000 principal amount remains outstanding under the Convertible Loan.

Total Voting Rights

On Admission, TomCo Energy’s issued share capital will consist of 1,885,439,385 Ordinary Shares, each with one voting right. There are no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company’s total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights will be 1,885,439,385 and this figure may be used by shareholders following Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.