TomCo Energy appoint Louis Castro as a Non-Executive Director

TomCo Energy plc (LON:TOM), the US operating oil development group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, has announced the appointment of Louis Castro as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Castro has over 30 years’ experience in investment banking and in the oil and gas industry and was, at one time, Chief Finance Officer at Eland Oil and Gas Limited, a shallow water offshore Nigeria oil producer acquired by Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc for £382 million in cash in December 2019. Previously, he was Chief Executive of Northland Capital Partners in London and formerly Head of Corporate Finance at Matrix Corporate Capital.

He has chaired audit committees and remuneration and nomination committees at several public companies, where he has also advised on corporate governance. Mr Castro is currently Executive Chairman of Orosur Mining Inc., and Non-Executive Director of The Stanley Gibbons Group plc, Tekcapital plc and Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc.

Mr Castro started his career qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC), prior to working for SG Warburg & Co. (now part of UBS).

He graduated from the University of Birmingham with a BSc & B.Comm (Hons) in Production Engineering & Economics, before completing a post graduate course in Production Management & Methods at Cambridge University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and was formerly a London Stock Exchange AIM Qualified Executive.

Commenting, John Potter, CEO of TomCo, said: “I would like to welcome Louis on behalf of the Board. Louis brings significant oil and gas industry experience, together with relevant corporate finance and governance expertise that will assist TomCo as we progress our plans and we look forward to working closely with him.”

Additional Information of the Director Appointment

The Company provides the following disclosures pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Louis Emmanuel Castro (aged 62)

Current directorships and partnerships:

· Auric Global Ltd

· Tekcapital plc

· The Stanley Gibbons Group plc

· Inception Energy Ltd

· Oryx Management Limited

· Hollingsworth Minerals Inc.

· Orosur Mining (UK) Limited

· Orosur Mining Inc.

· Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc

· Veteran Capital Corp.

Past directorships and partnerships held over the last 5 years:

· Ascent Resources plc

· Hallwood Oil & Gas Inc.

· Eland Oil & Gas Limited

· Westport Oil Limited

· Akonic Energy Limited

· Jangada Mines plc

Note:

UK Companies House records indicate that Mr Castro’s appointment as an LLP Member to Matrix Corporate Capital LLP remains active, however he resigned from this role in May 2011.

Louis has no direct or indirect interest in the Company’s ordinary shares.