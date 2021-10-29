Tirupati Graphite Inaugural Sustainability Report Published

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the fully integrated, revenue generating, specialist graphite producer and graphene and advanced materials developer, announced today the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report. Setting out the Company’s sustainability strategy and commitment to strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) business practices, the report is available on the Company website: www.tirupatigraphite.co.uk.
Puruvi Poddar Chief of Corporate & Business Development of Tirupati Graphite, said, “We firmly believe scientific knowledge, its development and application are the mother of innovation. Innovation is a necessity to combat the most glaring global threats of climate risk, disparity in quality of life and responsible human activities. The opportunities of value creation in these challenges are immense and we as a global corporate citizen find ourselves bestowed with these opportunities.
“Our areas of specialisation; flake graphite, a critical material and essential element in a green economy, new age 2D materials – graphene and its derivatives have the potential to evolve the world of materials to reduce energy consumption, improve efficiency and improve the life cycle of materials; our location provides us with the opportunity to improve the quality of life of some of the most deprived and the extensive depth and diversity in our human capital helps us contribute the mitigating the threats.
“At Tirupati, we are proud to be working in this exciting sector; evolving and developing eco-friendly processes, green materials, technologies, and strategies with a focus on reducing emissions and waste to deliver long-term value creation for the globe.
“We acknowledge that we are at the start of our journey and that as we grow, our strategies and plans will also evolve. However, ultimately, our ESG vision remains the same: to create a benchmark for the highest standards of ESG focusing on green materials, green technologies, social development and good governance to help build a better, happier and healthier world in which we live.”
Tirupati Graphite Plc is a revenue-generating, multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional, fully integrated producer and developer of high-grade natural flake graphite, speciality graphite and graphene and graphene enhanced advanced materials. With a unique set of properties, graphite has diverse applications with multiple growth streams and graphene forms the new generation of 2D and advanced materials. The Company places a special emphasis on “green” applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage, thermal management, and advanced materials development, and is committed to ensuring its operations are sustainable as well.
The Company’s operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, where the Company operates two key projects, Sahamamy and Vatomina; 12,000 tpa of high-quality flake graphite concentrate with up to 96% purity is the current capacity of these projects and flake graphite being produced is sold to customers globally. The projects are under staged development and total capacity is planned to increase to 84,000 tpa by 2024 as per the Company’s modular medium-term development plan.
In India, through Tirupati Speciality Graphite Private Limited (‘TSG’), with whom the Company has a binding acquisition agreement subject to regulatory approvals, Tirupati is developing a suite of speciality graphite for use in hi-tech applications like lithium-ion batteries, fire retardants, thermal management, and composites. Its current operations include the 1,200 tpa Patalganga Project, focused on manufacturing the Company’s trademarked expandable graphite products CARBOFLAMEX® and GrafEN 45545™. TSG is further developing 30,000 tpa specialty graphite project in two equal size modules and has developed unique green processing technologies for manufacturing these advanced materials.
TSG is also developing the Tirupati Graphene and Mintech Research Centre (‘TGMRC’), a state-of-the-art R&D centre focussed on manufacturing graphene, developing its applications and advanced materials using graphene, and further providing environmentally friendly technologies consultancy for mineral processing. Commercial operations commenced in July 2021 having completed Stage 1 of the centre’s development.