Tirupati Graphite Inaugural Sustainability Report Published

Puruvi Poddar Chief of Corporate & Business Development of Tirupati Graphite, said, “We firmly believe scientific knowledge, its development and application are the mother of innovation. Innovation is a necessity to combat the most glaring global threats of climate risk, disparity in quality of life and responsible human activities. The opportunities of value creation in these challenges are immense and we as a global corporate citizen find ourselves bestowed with these opportunities.

“Our areas of specialisation; flake graphite, a critical material and essential element in a green economy, new age 2D materials – graphene and its derivatives have the potential to evolve the world of materials to reduce energy consumption, improve efficiency and improve the life cycle of materials; our location provides us with the opportunity to improve the quality of life of some of the most deprived and the extensive depth and diversity in our human capital helps us contribute the mitigating the threats.

“At Tirupati, we are proud to be working in this exciting sector; evolving and developing eco-friendly processes, green materials, technologies, and strategies with a focus on reducing emissions and waste to deliver long-term value creation for the globe.

“We acknowledge that we are at the start of our journey and that as we grow, our strategies and plans will also evolve. However, ultimately, our ESG vision remains the same: to create a benchmark for the highest standards of ESG focusing on green materials, green technologies, social development and good governance to help build a better, happier and healthier world in which we live.”