Tirupati Graphite appoint Douglas Wright as a Non-Executive Director

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, has announced the appointment of Douglas Wright as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Tirupati Graphite, Douglas served as the Chairman of Kavango Resources, an LSE-listed mineral exploration company with operations in Southern Africa. Douglas has over 30 years’ experience of working in the City, including as a partner at City & Westminster Corporate Finance. Douglas is an existing shareholder in Tirupati, owning 1,000,000 shares.

This appointment follows the announcement of the search for an additional Non-Executive Director candidate via RNS on 01 August 2022.

Shishir Poddar, Tirupati Graphite Executive Chairman, said: “We are pleased to welcome Douglas to the Tirupati Graphite Board as a Non-Executive Director. He brings an important level of knowledge and experience to the Company at an exciting time in our development. We look forward to benefitting from Douglas’s wealth of relevant experience in the resources industry and in capital markets.”