Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tirupati Graphite appoint Douglas Wright as a Non-Executive Director

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, has announced the appointment of Douglas Wright as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Tirupati Graphite, Douglas served as the Chairman of Kavango Resources, an LSE-listed mineral exploration company with operations in Southern Africa. Douglas has over 30 years’ experience of working in the City, including as a partner at City & Westminster Corporate Finance. Douglas is an existing shareholder in Tirupati, owning 1,000,000 shares.

This appointment follows the announcement of the search for an additional Non-Executive Director candidate via RNS on 01 August 2022.

Shishir Poddar, Tirupati Graphite Executive Chairman, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Douglas to the Tirupati Graphite Board as a Non-Executive Director. He brings an important level of knowledge and experience to the Company at an exciting time in our development. We look forward to benefitting from Douglas’s wealth of relevant experience in the resources industry and in capital markets.”

Douglas Wright said:

“I am delighted to be joining Tirupati at such an exciting time in the Company’s journey. Graphite has a critical part to play in the global shift towards a net zero world, and Tirupati is set to play a key role in that as the Company progresses towards its target of providing approximately 8% of global flake graphite demand.”

You might also enjoy reading  Tirupati Graphite Madagascan projects complete, aiming for 8% of global flake graphite demand
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.