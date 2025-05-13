Thor Energy unlocks massive hydrogen and helium opportunity

Thor Energy’s recent breakthrough in natural hydrogen and helium exploration is positioning the company as a formidable player in the global energy transition. With a strategic foothold in South Australia’s emerging hydrogen corridor, Thor is unlocking resources that could redefine clean energy economics and supply chains.

Thor Energy has made a decisive move into the natural hydrogen and helium sector through its acquisition of an 80.2% stake in Go Exploration Pty Ltd. This acquisition grants Thor control over the PEL 120 licence—one of only four granted hydrogen and helium exploration licences in South Australia—as well as applications for additional high-potential areas. The PEL 120 project, now reclassified as RSEL 802, is situated near the Ramsay-1 and Ramsay-2 discoveries, placing Thor at the heart of Australia’s most prospective hydrogen basin.

The company’s HY-Range Project within RSEL 802 has yielded a maiden prospective resource assessment that significantly surpasses expectations. Independent analysis by RISC Advisory estimates Thor’s net share at up to 2,816 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of hydrogen and 343 Bcf of helium at the high estimate level. This translates to approximately 6.5 million tonnes of hydrogen in mass terms, positioning Thor among the largest natural hydrogen holders globally.

Natural hydrogen—also referred to as white or gold hydrogen—is generated through geological processes such as serpentinisation and radiolysis. Unlike grey or green hydrogen, it does not require energy-intensive production methods, offering a potentially low-cost, zero-emission energy source. The economic implications are profound: if commercialised, natural hydrogen could disrupt the hydrogen market by providing a cleaner and more affordable alternative to current production methods.

Helium, Thor’s secondary target, is a critical resource with applications in medical imaging, semiconductor manufacturing, and scientific research. Global helium shortages have driven prices upward, making new discoveries particularly valuable. Thor’s dual focus on hydrogen and helium provides multiple pathways to value creation and risk mitigation.

Thor’s strategic location offers significant infrastructure advantages. The HY-Range Project is in proximity to industrial and domestic gas users, existing gas pipeline infrastructure, and electricity transmission lines. This infrastructure readiness could accelerate development timelines and reduce capital expenditure requirements.

The company is advancing its exploration programme, with plans for geochemical, geophysical, and drilling operations in 2025/26. While the geological chance of success is estimated between 6% and 9%, the scale of the prospective resources and the strategic positioning of the licences provide a compelling investment thesis.

Thor Energy’s pivot to natural hydrogen and helium exploration aligns with global trends toward decarbonisation and energy diversification. The company’s early-mover advantage, substantial resource estimates, and strategic location position it to become a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen sector.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.