THG’s Myprotein partners with Mars to launch Snickers protein range

Myprotein, the world’s largest online sports nutrition brand and part of the global THG plc (LON:THG) Nutrition portfolio, has today announced an exciting new collaboration with globally recognised confectionery brand Mars. The partnership will see the launch of a new range of Snickers flavoured protein powders online and in store.

Launching on 20 November 2025, Snickers and Snickers White Impact Whey Protein will be available on myprotein.com and through major UK retailers. The launch expands Myprotein’s best-selling range of popular, established flavour collaborations, with further Mars brand varieties to follow.

The partnership will also see Mars branded protein bars range available through Myprotein websites, adding further variety and convenience to protein fans.

Mars joins a growing list of international collaborations for Myprotein, which already includes Müller, Iceland, Chupa Chups, Vimto and Jimmy’s Coffee. These partnerships have seen the brand enter new markets alongside established category leaders, helping to bring Myprotein products to a wider audience across multiple lifestyle and nutrition categories.

This latest collaboration forms part of Myprotein’s broader strategy to grow its presence in both offline retail and licensing, with ambitions to sell 45 million units globally through over 40,000 retail doors by the end of 2025.

Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be strengthening our partnership with Mars and introducing a new wave of great-tasting, high-quality products to our ever-growing range. This collaboration brings together two trusted brands: combining Myprotein’s expertise in sports nutrition with Mars’ iconic flavours that customers already know and love. “For our existing community, it means more ways to enjoy performance-led nutrition without compromise – an authentic blend of taste, nostalgia and function. It’s also a clear point of difference in the market, offering consumers genuine brand partnerships that deliver both quality and credibility. “At Myprotein, we’re continually pushing the boundaries of innovation; from flavour development to new formats and breakthrough formulas, ensuring we stay at the forefront of the industry and continuing to set the standard for what modern nutrition can be.”

Kerry Cavanaugh, general manager for Mars Drinks and Treats, commented: “This is a huge opportunity to bring new consumers to the category through the familiarity of our brands and their trusted taste. Particularly with Snickers which consistently ranks as the number one selling chocolate bar in the world. “The UK has the third-largest market for eCommerce in the world, and over 40% of all UK supplement sales are made online. As protein products remain the fastest growing segment of the protein market with a projected CAGR of 7% between 2024-2029 in the UK, Myprotein is the perfect partner for us to introduce more online shoppers to our range of Mars branded protein products.”