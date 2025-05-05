Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 34.62% Potential Upside Amid Strong Buy Ratings

Broker Ratings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO), a heavyweight in the healthcare sector, stands as a formidable player in the diagnostics and research industry. With a robust market capitalization of $159.89 billion, the company operates on a global scale, providing life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products.

Currently trading at $423.55, Thermo Fisher’s stock price has seen a slight uptick of 0.01%, or $3.66, and fluctuates within a 52-week range of $419.31 to $624.21. Investors eyeing this stock are likely to be intrigued by its notable potential upside of 34.62%, as suggested by the average target price of $570.17 set by analysts.

Valuation metrics reveal a Forward P/E of 17.05, which could indicate a reasonable entry point for investors considering the company’s growth prospects. However, the absence of trailing P/E, PEG, Price/Book, and Price/Sales ratios suggests a need for further deep dives into alternative valuation methods or qualitative assessments.

Thermo Fisher’s performance metrics paint a picture of steady, albeit modest, growth. With a revenue growth rate of 0.20% and an EPS of 17.07, the company demonstrates stable earnings, while boasting a commendable Return on Equity of 13.70%. Its ability to generate substantial free cash flow, totaling approximately $5.77 billion, underscores its financial health and capacity to invest in future growth opportunities.

Dividend-seeking investors might find Thermo Fisher’s yield of 0.41% modest, but the low payout ratio of 9.38% suggests room for future increases, reflecting a strategic focus on reinvestment and growth.

Analyst sentiment towards Thermo Fisher is overwhelmingly positive, with 25 buy ratings and 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This bullish outlook is further supported by a target price range from $475.00 to as high as $767.00, indicating strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market position.

Technical indicators, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $482.52 and $548.46 respectively, reveal the stock’s current price is trading below these averages, a signal that might suggest a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the RSI of 60.98 and a MACD of -17.46, with a signal line at -19.67, indicate mixed signals requiring investors to exercise caution or consider additional analysis.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher’s extensive operations span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company’s diverse portfolio—ranging from reagents and instruments for biological research to biopharma services—positions it strategically to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare and biotechnological advancements.

For investors, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc presents a compelling opportunity, supported by strong buy ratings and significant potential upside. As the company continues to leverage its comprehensive product offerings and global reach, it remains a noteworthy consideration for those looking to invest in the healthcare sector’s innovation and resilience.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Deere & Company (DE) Stock Analysis: Navigating Opportunities with a 1.71% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Robust 8.80% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 3.86% Potential Upside with Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings and 10.37% Potential Upside Highlight Growth Prospects

    Broker Ratings

    Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock Analysis: Exploring the 32.56% Potential Upside with Robust Free Cash Flow

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings Signal a Potential 30.74% Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.