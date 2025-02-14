Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with ticker code (TMO) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $767.00 and $585.20 calculating the mean target price we have $664.08. Now with the previous closing price of $538.00 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is $547.66 and the 200 day moving average is $570.67. The company has a market cap of 203.73B. The stock price is currently at: $532.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $251,479,949,887 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.26, revenue per share of $110.63 and a 4.67% return on assets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Share Price Target ‘$646.53’, now 20.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Share Price Target ‘$649.80’, now 24.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.