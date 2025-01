Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with ticker code (TMO) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $767.00 and $585.00 calculating the average target price we see $645.22. Now with the previous closing price of $551.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $532.12 and the 200 day MA is $570.18. The market cap for the company is 214.85B. Currently the stock stands at: $561.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $251,378,530,351 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.22, revenue per share of $110.63 and a 4.67% return on assets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.