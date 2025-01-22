Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.3% Upside Potential

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. which can be found using ticker (TMO) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $767.00 and $585.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $645.22. Now with the previous closing price of $559.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is $532.45 and the 200 day MA is $570.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 219.20B. The current share price for the company is: $573.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $252,709,435,149 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.97, revenue per share of $110.63 and a 4.67% return on assets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.