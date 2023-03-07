The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company with ticker code (KHC) have now 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 49 and 35 with the average target price sitting at $42.83. Now with the previous closing price of $38.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The day 50 moving average is $39.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to $38.10. The market capitalization for the company is $46,685m. Company Website: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $52,425m based on the market consensus.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company also offers spices and other seasonings. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.2% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.95, revenue per share of 21.6 and a 3.45% return on assets.