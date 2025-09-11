Follow us on:

The credit structure offering more than meets the eye

Volta Finance

While senior secured loans to mid and large-sized corporates are a well-trodden path for credit investors, the structured instruments built on top of these loans often remain overlooked. These are not exotic bets on the fringe of the market but repackaged exposures that offer distinct advantages to those willing to engage with the underlying mechanics. The process begins with loan portfolios being pooled and sliced into tranches, each bearing different levels of credit risk and return. At the top, highly rated senior tranches prioritise principal and interest payments, while lower tranches take on the first losses in exchange for higher yields.

This structure introduces a compelling risk-transfer mechanism, allowing investors to take targeted positions depending on their mandate, capital structure preference, and risk appetite. Importantly, the way these tranches are prioritised can enhance risk-adjusted returns in a way that direct loan exposure often cannot.

There is also a resilience embedded in the architecture. Despite the stigma these instruments carried post-2008, the reality today is very different. The underlying loans are broadly diversified across sectors and geographies, and the vehicles themselves include structural protections that were largely absent in earlier iterations. Active portfolio managers have a clear incentive to preserve tranche quality, as they are often required to retain exposure to the equity portion. That alignment is particularly relevant in stressed environments, where active management can influence outcomes in ways that passive loan portfolios cannot.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Volta Finance

Structured products fund Volta Finance reports July NAV of €274.2m, performance up 2.5%

Volta Finance has reported a July net performance of +2.48%, including a dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing financial year gains to +13.9%. Net Asset Value stood at €274.2m (€7.49 per share), with strong contributions from CLO equity tranches, which returned +5.2% during the month
Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance delivers 0.4% return in June, NAV at €7.46

In June 2025, Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +0.4%, lifting its cumulative return since August 2024 to +11.2%, with both CLO debt and equity assets posting gains amid easing trade tensions and stable credit markets, and ending the month with a NAV of €7.46 per share.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Insights into volatility, strengths and risk protections (LON:VTA)

Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas examines recent volatility trends, the robustness of collateralised loan obligations and the built‑in risk protections that support the company’s fundamental value.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance signals stability with dividend declaration

Volta Finance has declared a €0.155 quarterly dividend, maintaining its 8% NAV yield.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance posts +3.3% May return, boosts CLO exposure

Volta Finance delivered a +3.3% return in May 2025, driven by strong CLO Debt and Equity performance. The portfolio continues to benefit from stabilising markets and positive credit momentum.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Volatility put into context

This report analyses Volta's share price volatility during recent crises, finding mixed results compared to broader equity markets. Volta currently trades at a double discount to NAV and offers a forecast 2025 dividend yield of 9.4%.

