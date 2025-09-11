The credit structure offering more than meets the eye

While senior secured loans to mid and large-sized corporates are a well-trodden path for credit investors, the structured instruments built on top of these loans often remain overlooked. These are not exotic bets on the fringe of the market but repackaged exposures that offer distinct advantages to those willing to engage with the underlying mechanics. The process begins with loan portfolios being pooled and sliced into tranches, each bearing different levels of credit risk and return. At the top, highly rated senior tranches prioritise principal and interest payments, while lower tranches take on the first losses in exchange for higher yields.

This structure introduces a compelling risk-transfer mechanism, allowing investors to take targeted positions depending on their mandate, capital structure preference, and risk appetite. Importantly, the way these tranches are prioritised can enhance risk-adjusted returns in a way that direct loan exposure often cannot.

There is also a resilience embedded in the architecture. Despite the stigma these instruments carried post-2008, the reality today is very different. The underlying loans are broadly diversified across sectors and geographies, and the vehicles themselves include structural protections that were largely absent in earlier iterations. Active portfolio managers have a clear incentive to preserve tranche quality, as they are often required to retain exposure to the equity portion. That alignment is particularly relevant in stressed environments, where active management can influence outcomes in ways that passive loan portfolios cannot.

