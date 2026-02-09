The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Stock Analysis: Unveiling a 10.84% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Sector

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO), a key player in the healthcare sector, stands out in the medical instruments and supplies industry with a market capitalization of $16.32 billion. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, The Cooper Companies operates through two main segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. These divisions focus on providing innovative solutions for vision correction and family and women’s health care, respectively.

Currently trading at $82.10, The Cooper Companies has experienced a modest price change of 0.02% recently. The stock has been navigating a 52-week range between $64.32 and $93.68, suggesting some volatility but also potential opportunities for investors.

Despite the lack of a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E stands at 16.57, indicating expectations of future profitability. However, other valuation metrics such as the PEG ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA are currently not available, which might challenge traditional valuation assessments.

From a performance perspective, The Cooper Companies has achieved a revenue growth of 4.60%, showcasing its ability to expand in a competitive market. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 1.87 and a return on equity (ROE) of 4.59% provide a glimpse into its operational efficiency. Notably, the firm has generated a robust free cash flow of approximately $376.6 million, highlighting its financial health and potential for reinvestment or strategic acquisitions.

Investors should note that The Cooper Companies does not offer a dividend yield, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%. This indicates a reinvestment strategy focused on growth rather than immediate shareholder returns through dividends.

Analyst sentiment towards The Cooper Companies is largely positive, with 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The target price range is set between $73.00 and $100.00, with an average target of $91.00, implying a potential upside of 10.84% from the current price level. This optimistic outlook may be driven by the company’s innovative product offerings and strategic positioning in high-demand healthcare markets.

Technical analysis reveals a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76, indicating a generally upward trend over the long term. The RSI (14) at 44.61 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD and signal line values hint at a cautious market sentiment.

The Cooper Companies continues to capitalize on its strong market position in the contact lens and women’s health sectors. The CooperVision segment addresses key vision challenges, while the CooperSurgical segment provides critical products and services in fertility and family healthcare. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and expanding market reach is poised to drive future growth.

For individual investors, The Cooper Companies presents a compelling opportunity within the healthcare sector, backed by a solid business model and promising market dynamics. As always, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct further due diligence before making investment decisions.