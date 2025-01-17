The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 37.4% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group with ticker code (CI) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $438.00 and $344.78 calculating the mean target price we have $391.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at $284.58 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 37.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $303.98 while the 200 day moving average is $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of 78.15B. The stock price is currently at: $280.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $107,411,368,491 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.66, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.