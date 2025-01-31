Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

The Cigna Group which can be found using ticker (CI) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $438.00 and $325.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $371.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $303.31 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is $299.22 and the 200 day moving average is $330.44. The company has a market capitalization of 77.48B. The current share price for the company is: $282.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $94,787,614,564 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.37, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 37.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 37.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$391.25’, now 39.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 43.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$396.77’, now 43.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$396.77’, now 34.9% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.