The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.3% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group which can be found using ticker (CI) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $438.00 and $325.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $371.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $303.31 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is $299.22 and the 200 day moving average is $330.44. The company has a market capitalization of 77.48B. The current share price for the company is: $282.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $94,787,614,564 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.37, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.