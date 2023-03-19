Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Texas Instruments Incorporated with ticker code (TXN) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 127 with the average target price sitting at $183.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at $177.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159,429m. Company Website: https://www.ti.com

The potential market cap would be $165,117m based on the market consensus.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.84% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.55, revenue per share of 21.87 and a 24.32% return on assets.