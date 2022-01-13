Tesco achieve further growth on top of exceptional performance last year

Tesco plc (LON:TSCO) has provided its Q3 and Christmas Trading Statement 2021/22.

UK: Continuing strong momentum – further growth on top of exceptional performance last year

· Highest share in 4 years; growing share both in stores & online; 22 consecutive periods’ switching gains3

· Brand index up 177bps4 driven by market-leading improvements in value perception (+199bps4) and quality perception (+149bps4)

· Strong large store and convenience performance; online sales remain significantly ahead of pre-COVID levels (19wk 2-yr LFL +58.7%) with c.1.2m orders per week; highest online share since pandemic began

· Over 95% promotional sales now on Clubcard Prices; 8.5m customers now accessing Clubcard via app

· Tesco Whoosh superfast home delivery service now in >100 stores; Bradford UFC opening next week

ROI: Sales up strongly on two-year basis; one-year growth on top of exceptional Christmas last year

· Highest share growth in market over Christmas period5 including strong online performance

· Announced intention to acquire ten Joyce’s Supermarkets in Galway6

Booker: Both Retail & Catering sales well ahead of pre-COVID levels (19wk 2-yr LFL Retail: +19.5%, Catering: +8.8%)

· Retail sales supported by strong availability; Premier, Londis & Budgens performing particularly well

· Strong Catering growth for 19wk period on both 1-yr and 2-yr basis despite Omicron impact

CE: Market outperformance, particularly in the Christmas period

· Year-on-year easing of COVID restrictions enabled customers to access full strength of our offer

· Customers responded well to our core food proposition; significant increase in clothing and GM sales

Bank: Sales +33.6%, driven by the full ownership of Tesco Underwriting7 this year. Excluding Tesco Underwriting, sales declined (5.9)% due to reduced income from lower unsecured lending balances YoY

Outlook: As a result of stronger than expected sales to date, we now expect retail operating profit slightly above the top-end of our previous £2.5bn to £2.6bn guidance range; we expect Bank operating profit to be between £160m and £200m, due to the effect of more favourable economic forecasts on our provision for expected credit losses