Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. with ticker code (TX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have $47.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.04 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $39.54 and the 200 day MA is $34.04. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $7,860m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ternium.com

The potential market cap would be $9,297m based on the market consensus.

Ternium S.A. manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, agro, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.85% with the ex dividend date set at 4-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.7, revenue per share of 83.61 and a 9.75% return on assets.

