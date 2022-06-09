Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tate & Lyle completes acquisition of dietary fibre business

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has today announced that it has today completed the acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co., Ltd (Quantum), a leading prebiotic dietary fibre business located in China. The signing of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was announced on 31 March 2022.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, said:

“This acquisition significantly strengthens our fortification platform and our position as a leading global player in dietary fibres, while extending our presence in China and Asia.  FOS and GOS fibres are highly complementary to our existing fibre portfolio and will allow us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers across key markets. 

We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Quantum to Tate & Lyle.  Quantum is a great fit with our growth strategy and our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food, giving us more opportunities to improve gut health and provide fibre fortification for consumers across the world.”

Notes

1.  FOS are fructo-oligosaccharides and GOS are galacto-oligosaccharides,

2.  Read the initial announcement press release: Tate & Lyle to acquire leading dietary fibre business in China – 31 March 2022

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.