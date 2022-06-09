Tate & Lyle completes acquisition of dietary fibre business

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has today announced that it has today completed the acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co., Ltd (Quantum), a leading prebiotic dietary fibre business located in China. The signing of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was announced on 31 March 2022.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, said: “This acquisition significantly strengthens our fortification platform and our position as a leading global player in dietary fibres, while extending our presence in China and Asia. FOS and GOS fibres are highly complementary to our existing fibre portfolio and will allow us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers across key markets. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Quantum to Tate & Lyle. Quantum is a great fit with our growth strategy and our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food, giving us more opportunities to improve gut health and provide fibre fortification for consumers across the world.”

1. FOS are fructo-oligosaccharides and GOS are galacto-oligosaccharides,

