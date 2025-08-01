Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX): Analyst Ratings Signal a Potential 229% Upside

For investors seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) presents an intriguing prospect. This New York-based biotechnology firm, with a market capitalization of $853.59 million, is pioneering advancements in cancer therapy. Syndax’s developmental pipeline includes promising candidates like Revuforj (revumenib) and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr) targeting acute leukemia and chronic graft-versus-host disease, respectively.

Despite a current stock price of $9.92, the company’s shares have experienced volatility, with a 52-week range between $8.73 and $22.00. The stock is currently trading near its 50-day moving average of $9.94, but well below the 200-day moving average of $13.42, indicating a downward trend over the longer term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.89 suggests that the stock is approaching oversold territory, which can often precede a price rebound.

Financially, Syndax’s current performance metrics reflect its developmental stage, with a negative earnings per share (EPS) of -3.85 and a return on equity of -93.70%. The company’s free cash flow is also negative at $169.65 million, typical of a biotech firm investing heavily in R&D. The forward P/E ratio stands at -3.72, highlighting ongoing losses and the market’s anticipation of future profitability.

While Syndax does not currently offer a dividend, its financial future is buoyed by strong analyst confidence. The stock has garnered 12 buy ratings and just 1 hold rating, with no sell recommendations. Analysts have set a price target range from $17.00 to $46.00, with an average target of $32.67. This indicates a potential upside of 229.30%, which is a compelling figure for growth-focused investors.

Syndax’s strategic collaborations, such as its licensing agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for Entinostat, further bolster its long-term potential. As the company progresses through clinical trials and approaches commercialization, these partnerships could enhance its market position and revenue streams.

Investors should remain mindful of the inherent risks associated with biotechnology investments, such as regulatory hurdles and clinical trial outcomes. However, the substantial upside potential and strong analyst support make Syndax Pharmaceuticals a noteworthy consideration for those looking to capitalize on the burgeoning field of cancer therapeutics.