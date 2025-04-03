Supermarket Income REIT Plc declared interim dividend of 1.53 pence

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR), the real estate investment trust with secure, inflation-linked, long-dated income from grocery property, has declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025 of 1.53 pence per ordinary share.

The Third Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or around 23 May 2025 as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business to shareholders on the register as at 25 April 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 24 April 2025.

As the Company’s ordinary shares are currently trading at a discount to the published EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share, the board of directors of the Company believes that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to offer the scrip dividend alternative, under which shareholders would have been able to elect to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of the cash dividend. The Board has therefore exercised its discretion to suspend the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of the Third Quarterly Dividend.

All shareholders who are entitled to receive the Third Quarterly Dividend will therefore receive it in cash.

The Supermarket Income REIT Board will keep under consideration the offer of a scrip dividend alternative in respect of future quarterly dividends.