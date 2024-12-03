Super Micro Computer, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 23.5% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. with ticker code (SMCI) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $23.00 calculating the mean target price we have $40.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.64 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and the 200 day moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of 24.59B. The current share price for the company is: $42.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $30,381,242,911 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.9, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.