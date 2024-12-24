Super Micro Computer, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.93’, now 32.7% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SMCI) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $23.00 and has a mean share price target at $41.93. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $31.59 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 32.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $35.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of 18.97B. The stock price is currently at: $32.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $25,181,206,775 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.12, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.