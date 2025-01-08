Super Micro Computer, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$40.34’, now 10.7% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SMCI) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $15.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $40.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.45 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $32.72 and the 200 day moving average is $61.24. The market cap for the company is 20.13B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $22,278,706,158 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.1, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.