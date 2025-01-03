Super Micro Computer, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 37.6% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. with ticker code (SMCI) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $23.00 with the average target price sitting at $41.93. Now with the previous closing price of $30.48 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 37.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and the 200 day MA is $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of 17.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,205,308,316 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.95, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.