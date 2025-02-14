Super Micro Computer, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 19.8% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. with ticker code (SMCI) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $15.00 with the average target price sitting at $47.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.68 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $34.05 and the 200 day moving average is $54.06. The market cap for the company is 24.76B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $42.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $29,648,758,119 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.03, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.