Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. with ticker code (SHO) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have $10.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.03 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $10.33 while the 200 day moving average is $10.48. The market capitalization for the company is $1,847m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,148m based on the market consensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.11% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.72, revenue per share of 4.29 and a 2.04% return on assets.

