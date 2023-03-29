Suncor Energy Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 35.1% Upside Potential

Suncor Energy Inc. with ticker code (SU) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48.98 and 34.95 calculating the mean target price we have $40.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.73 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 35.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to $32.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $39,961m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.suncor.com

The potential market cap would be $53,981m based on the market consensus.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and petrochemical products; and markets, transports, and manages refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment also involved in trading of crude oil, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.02% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.35, revenue per share of 42.06 and a 12.24% return on assets.