Structured products income investment, Volta Finance pays 12p quarterly dividend (LON:VTA)

Structured products income investment, Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) has announced a fourth interim dividend for the financial year commencing 1 August 202.

The Company announces that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.12 per share payable on 26 January 2023 amounting to approximately €4.42 million, equating approximately to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 29 December 2022 with a record date of 30 December 2022.

The Company has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00(midday) on 3 January 2023.

Structured products investment trust, Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. The Company’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The investment trust is a reliable structured products income investment opportunity.