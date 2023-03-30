Stride, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.2% Upside Potential

Stride, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LRN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 65 and 46 and has a mean target at $52.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.52 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 32.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $40.54 while the 200 day moving average is $38.59. The market capitalization for the company is $1,671m. Company Website: https://www.stridelearning.com

The potential market cap would be $2,210m based on the market consensus.

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.64, revenue per share of 41.9 and a 5.66% return on assets.