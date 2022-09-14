STM Group predictable recurring revenue remains cornerstone

STM Group Plc (LON:STM), the multi-jurisdictional financial services group, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Financial Highlights:

2022 2022 2021 2021 (reported) (underlying)** (reported) (underlying)** Revenue £11.3m £11.3m £11.4m £10.6m EBITDA* £1.4m £1.7m £1.5m £1.6m Profit before taxation (“PBT”) £0.5m £0.8m £0.9m £0.7m Profit before other items margin 12% 15% 13% 15% Earnings per share 0.62p N/A 1.28p N/A Cash at bank (net of borrowings) £17.0m £16.5m Interim dividend 0.60p 0.60p

* EBITDA is defined as revenue from continuing operations less operating expenses i.e. profit from continuing operations before taxation, net finance income costs, depreciation, amortization, and non operating items such as bargain purchase gains and gains on the sale of investments

** Underlying statistics are net of certain transactions which do not form part of the regular operations of the business as further detailed in the table below

Operating Highlights:

· Predictable recurring revenue remains a cornerstone of the business

· UK Corporate Pensions business revenues continue to grow despite “small pot” legislation having come into effect

· Strategic partnerships continue to be developed in the UK, for example Options SIPP is partnering with IG Group to provide its pensions SIPP wrapper

· The Mercer SIPP and SSAS acquisition recently completed, post period end, adds further scale to the UK offering, in line with the strategy, doubling the UK SIPP & SSAS business

· Further development of operating model to drive increased revenue growth

· Significant new business now being generated in H2 2022 from our niche annuity products