STM Group appoints Nicole Coll as Chief Financial Officer

As announced on 3 February 2021, the Board of STM Group plc (LON:STM) has confirmed that after 18 years’ service, seven as a main board director, Therese Neish will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2021. Therese will remain in the business until 31 October 2021 to facilitate an orderly handover. The Board is indebted to Therese for her expertise and dedication to the Company over the course of almost two decades. Therese leaves with our thanks and best wishes.

As announced on 12 August 2021, having completed an orderly handover, Pete Marr will leave STM on 31 October 2021 as part of the Board review of the historic operating model post the sale of the CTS businesses and improvements in the structure, control and governance of the Group. Pete’s contribution has been significant in delivering this change, for which the Board is grateful and wishes him the best for the future.

The Board is delighted to confirm the appointment of Nicole Coll as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1 October 2021. Nicole brings with her extensive leadership experience in the regulated financial services sector, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Bank and Clients Plc, and prior to that as Chief Financial Accountant at the Bank of England. Nicole is currently a non-executive Director of Dudley Building Society and the British Friendly Society.

Alan Kentish, STM Group CEO, commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Therese and Pete for all their hard work and service to STM. Pete has been instrumental over the last few years in revising our operating model into something that will allow us to scale up easily going forward. I have had the privilege of working with Therese for almost two decades, she has been a true friend and you could not find a more hard-working and conscientious individual. I wish Pete and Therese all the best in their future ventures. “As we end a chapter of STM’s journey and start the next, I am delighted and excited to welcome Nicole to the executive team. Nicole has a track record of working with fast growing and innovative businesses, and I am sure her input to the Plc board will be greatly appreciated.”

Nicole does not currently own any shares in the Company.

The following matters fall to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Nicole Coll (née Foster), 45, is or has been a director in the following companies during the past five years:

British Friendly Society (current)

Dudley Building Society (current)

Bank and Clients plc

The Board confirms that no further disclosures are required pursuant to Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the proposed appointment of Nicole Coll to the Board of STM Group plc.