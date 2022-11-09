Twitter Linkedin Facebook

STM Group appoint new auditor with immediate effect

STM Group plc

Following a competitive tender process overseen by the Group Audit & Risk Committee, STM Group plc (LON:STM) has announced the resignation of Deloitte LLP as auditor and the appointment, with immediate effect, of Grant Thornton as auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. Grant Thornton’s re-appointment for the subsequent financial year will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

The Audit & Risk Committee decided to undertake a formal audit tender process following the end of the last financial period, which represented the fifth set of financial statements audited by Deloitte LLP. Deloitte LLP has deposited with the STM Group plc a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company’s members or creditors.

