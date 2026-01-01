SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Stock Analysis: A Look at Its 12% Potential Upside

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leading player in the technology sector, provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions. With a current market capitalization of $3.38 billion, the company stands out in the Software – Application industry by offering innovative tools that enhance the efficiency of supply chain operations for retailers, grocers, suppliers, and more. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SPS Commerce’s platform is pivotal in managing omnichannel and supply chain requirements, making it an attractive investment option in the tech landscape.

Currently trading at $89.13, SPSC has experienced a mild price change of -0.02%, positioning it towards the lower end of its 52-week range of $78.03 to $197.40. Despite the recent market fluctuations, the stock presents a potential upside of nearly 12%, with an average target price of $99.82 based on analyst ratings. This potential, combined with the company’s robust revenue growth of 16%, suggests a promising outlook for investors.

A closer look at the valuation metrics reveals an intriguing picture. While the trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E is estimated at 19.68, indicating reasonable valuation relative to expected future earnings. However, the absence of other metrics like the PEG ratio and Price/Book may require investors to rely more on qualitative assessments and growth prospects.

In terms of performance, SPS Commerce’s return on equity stands at 9.51%, which, coupled with a free cash flow of over $123 million, underscores the company’s ability to generate cash and sustain operations. This financial strength is complemented by an EPS of 2.24, further solidifying its earnings potential.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average of $88.62 suggests stability, although the 200-day moving average of $117.34 indicates some volatility over the longer term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60.72 and the MACD of 1.21 (with a signal line of 0.79) suggest a bullish momentum that may appeal to technical traders looking for growth opportunities.

SPS Commerce does not currently pay a dividend, as indicated by its 0% payout ratio. This suggests a reinvestment strategy, typically favored by growth-oriented companies aiming to enhance their market position and technological offerings.

Analyst ratings provide a mixed yet optimistic outlook, with 5 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. This consensus reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency. The target price range of $80.00 to $125.00 further supports the stock’s potential for appreciation, especially for investors with a moderate risk appetite.

In summary, SPS Commerce, Inc. offers a compelling investment case with its robust growth metrics, strategic market positioning, and significant upside potential. Investors seeking exposure to the technology sector, particularly in cloud-based solutions, may find SPS Commerce an attractive addition to their portfolios. As always, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct thorough due diligence before making investment decisions.