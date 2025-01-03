Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SPS Commerce, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

SPS Commerce, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SPSC) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $245.00 and $188.00 calculating the mean target price we have $220.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $183.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $185.79 while the 200 day moving average is $188.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.87B. The stock price is currently at: $182.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,219,440,584 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 87.89, revenue per share of $16.49 and a 6.07% return on assets.

SPS Commerce, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services that supports retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers and logistics firms to communicate and collaborate by simplifying how they manage and share item, order and sales data across omnichannel retail channels. The Company’s SPS Commerce cloud-based Platform offers a range of services, including Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other supply chain management products. The Fulfillment product is a full-service electronic data interchange (EDI) solution where companies can use it as a single system to manage orders and logistics from all sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces. The Analytics solution consists of data analytics applications that enable its customers to improve their visibility across their supply chains through analytics capabilities. The Company also provides several complimentary products, such as its assortment product and its community product.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$222.70’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$222.70’, now 13.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$222.70’, now 15.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$222.70’, now 19.5% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.